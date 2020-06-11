SteamWorld Dig & SteamWorld Heist to Receive Limited Physical Editions For Nintendo Switch

Time to blow off some steam

Two of the most acclaimed indie titles from the last ten years, SteamWorld Dig, its sequel SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition are receiving limited physical editions as part of a Super Rare Games release. Super Rare Games is known for giving some well-deserving digital-only indie titles the spotlight by treating them to a physical edition to make sure these games will be preserved in a limited form. The SteamWorld series has been much requested for a physical release by fans and now, ten years after the launch of the series on DSi with SteamWorld Tower Defense the games will be available for pre-ordering on July 9th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

SteamWorld Dig, which comes with the sequel SteamWorld Dig 2 on the cartridge as well, is a platform mining adventure game that takes cues from other genres like Metroidvania and Arcade titles like Dig Dug. Digging your way through a large mine, you play as the steampunk robot Rusty. You collect both gold, minerals and water in order to make your way deeper into the mine. The game has a very addictive hook, where each time you return to the surface, you can spend your gold on more upgrades. Our reviewer, Daan Koopman, loved the original game back when it launched on the 3DS in 2013 , but thought that SteamWorld Dig 2 was even better, giving it a perfect score in his review.

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition takes place in the far future of the SteamWorld series, but still keeps the steampunk aesthetic going. Unlike the Dig-games, Heist is a side-scrolling turn-based strategy game, where you play as a crew of robots aboard a spaceship. Every shoot-out takes place in turns and while trying to take out the enemy in procedurally generated levels. This might be a great pick-up for players who are looking for a similar experience like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, since a lot of this game is also based on the personality of the crew you gather for these missions. For the Super Rare Games limited release, all the previously released DLC from SteamWorld Heist will be included on the cartridge itself.

For the true SteamWorld fans, there is even a collector's edition double pack that included SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2 (on that same cartridge) and SteamWorld: Heist, that sells for approx $74 USD. But of course you can also buy both games separately during the pre-order period. Don't sleep on this too long though, these games are a rare release and there will only be 5000 copies of SteamWorld Dig and 6000 copies of SteamWorld Heist available for purchase. You can find out more over on Super Rare Games' website .