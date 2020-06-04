PowerA Launching Small Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in August

Coming bundled with a carry pouch, the Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is meant for gaming on the go.

The Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller is coming out this August from reliable Nintendo third-party accessory company PowerA.

Retailing for $49.99, the smaller controller is modeled after the Switch Pro Controller or more specifically, PowerA's own Enhanced Wireless Controller. Charging via a USB-C-powered rechargeable battery, the controller comes with a bundled soft carry pouch and boasts battery life up to 20 hours. Much like PowerA's other controller, it features customizable button mapping.

PowerA's controllers are soundly some of the better third-party accessories out there, as evidenced by our past coverage of their Switch controllers, such as their wireless GameCube-style controllers (perfect for Smash Bros.) and their other wired and wireless Switch controllers.