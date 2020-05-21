We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Jump Force Launching On August 28 In America

by Donald Theriault - June 15, 2020, 6:23 pm PDT
Source: Bandai Namco

Believe it, Bandai Namco has two games coming out the same day for some reason.

The last Friday in August is going to be a busy one for Bandai Namco.

Jump Force, the anime crossover brawler, will launch for Switch on August 27 (Japan) and 28 (rest of the world). The Switch version will launch for $49.99 and also have all of the "Season 1" DLC characters from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

BN have previously announced that soccer RPG Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions would kick off on Switch on the same day.

