Nintendo Sales Panic: April 2020 US NPD Group Results

These sales are sick.

April's sales in the US have continued to make bell-fueled history, according to today's sales survey from the NPD Group.

All figures based on dollar sales from April 5 - May 3, unless otherwise noted.

The Switch maintained its position as the top selling console in April, and total console sales revenue increased by more than 160% compared to last April. Switch dollar sales through the end of April are the highest the NPD Group has ever tracked for the first four months of a year, beating the Wii's sales in January - April 2009. NPD did not reveal if the Lite/dockable split of sales (at $199/$299 US) would allow for the unit sales to be higher than the 2,373,200 units (at $249) reported for the Wii by the end of April 2009.

Software saw Square Enix's action rebuild Final Fantasy VII Remake take the top slot, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons holding in 3rd place combined for the month (without digital sales from Nintendo). The only other Nintendo exclusive game to make the top 20 combined was chart regular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (16th), while third parties on Switch include NBA 2K20 (4th), Just Dance 2020 (11th), FIFA 20 (12th), and Mortal Kombat 11 (13th). The other major Switch retail debut for April, Square Enix's Trials of Mana, did make the Switch software top 10 and no other reported platform's.

The full Switch top 10: