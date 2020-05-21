Alex Kidd Returning To Miracle World

The Summer of Games is already paying off.

The first Switch announcement of IGN's E3 replacement show is another Sega throwback.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX has been announced for Switch release on the stream. Published by Merge Games, the platformer will feature an option for throwback graphics as well as the standard mix of platforming and Janken (rock-paper-scissors) gameplay. The game's Steam page is currently listing the game for Q1 2021.

Although published by Merge, the developers are a pair of Spanish independent developers known as Narehop and Josyanf1.