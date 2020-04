At least you won't have to buy it twice - right, CJ?

Following a Japanese reveal, EA have confirmed the release date for Burnout Paradise's Nintendo debut.

The vintage open-world racer will land on Switch June 19, and the MSRP will be US$49.99/C$64.99. It is also available for preload on the eShop today.

Burnout Paradise originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2008, and was remastered for their successor systems last year.