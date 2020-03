(Current conditions permitting)

Shantae's latest adventure is targeting a release in a very busy Switch weekend.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens is currently slated for Switch release on May 28, though the company acknowledges that the current conditions may cause slipping. It will be priced at US$29.99.

The Seven Sirens launched on Apple Arcade last year, and the Switch version will include an ending newly added to the mobile version today.