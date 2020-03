Then next comes Zwei, and then, Naga willing, Saga.

Panzer Dragoon has returned for its 25th anniversary and is out right now for Switch.

The remake of the 1995 Sega rail shooter is available for US$24.99/C$29.99. It will be a timed exclusive for the Switch, though the length of the exclusivity has not been revealed. Limited Run Games will also begin preorders for a physical version of the game tomorrow.