Free Animal Crossing Updates Bring Holiday-themed Events

Don't you dare call it Easter

Today's Nintendo Direct contained a few details about the free seasonal updates coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As some may have already guessed, the launch day update to version 1.1.0 brought with it the Bunny Day event, which includes character Zipper T. Bunny who will be visiting islands in early April. Along with Zipper is an egg-hunting mini-game and special, limited-time items that can be crafted such as an egg chair and egg arch. Bunny Day will take place from April 1 to 12 and only comes once a year.

Another free update was announced for April that will bring more new features, including the Earth Day event.