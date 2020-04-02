Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day Guide

Zipper T. Bunny makes his grand (but still creepy) debut!

It's that time of year again when Bunny Day rolls around and eggs are hidden all around your Animal Crossing town. Led by Zipper T. Bunny, this holiday celebration features several new egg-themed decorations and outfits that can now be obtained on your island. For those who are new to Animal Crossing or need a quick refresher, we've put together a guide to help you track down all the different types of eggs, all the different items you can obtain (and a handy checklist to keep track of what you still need!), and even a video showcasing the event in action.

As with previous Animal Crossing games, there are several types of eggs to discover. Earth eggs can be dug up from specially marked spots on the ground that look like spots where you would normally dig up fossils. Stone eggs can be found by hitting rocks around your town. Leaf eggs can be found on cherry blossom trees. Wood eggs can be found by using an ax to chop down trees. Sky eggs can be found by popping egg shaped balloons in the sky with your slingshot. Finally, water eggs can be found by fishing in ponds, rivers, or the ocean. It is also worth noting that even if you dry up your island's egg supply for the day, you can also find eggs on the Mystery Island Tours that you can access through Nook Miles. For more on the egg-collecting process, check out our video below!

When it comes time to put your collection of eggs to use, you are going to need some DIY recipes. These can be obtained from talking to villagers, popping egg balloons with your slingshot, or finding them in egg-themed bottles that wash up on shore. It seems there may also be a reward for those looking to collect all the exclusive items, too, but we're not 100% sure about that yet. To help you keep track of your Bunny Day collection, we've created a checklist to make sure you have gotten all the exclusive items! It also shows you which eggs you need to craft each of the items. It can be found here, just be sure to make a copy so you can edit it!

For those who are just curious about what new items are available, we've got you covered there as well! Below is a list of all the exclusive items you can receive during the event, but be warned, as it does contain spoilers!

Bunny Day Arch

Bunny Day Basket

Bunny Day Bed

Bunny Day Fence

Bunny Day Festive Balloons

Bunny Day Flooring

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

Bunny Day Lamp

Bunny Day Merry Balloons

Bunny Day Rug

Bunny Day Stool

Bunny Day Table

Bunny Day Vanity

Bunny Day Wallpaper

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Bunny Day Wardrobe

Bunny Day Wreath

Wobbling Zipper Toy

Bunny Day Bag

Bunny Day Wand

Bunny Day Crown

Egg Party Dress

Egg Party Hat

Earth-Egg Outfit

Earth-Egg Shell

Earth-Egg Shoes

Leaf-Egg Outfit

Leaf-Egg Shell

Leaf-Egg Shoes

Sky-Egg Outfit

Sky-Egg Shell

Sky-Egg Shoes

Stone-Egg Outfit

Stone-Egg Shell

Stone-Egg Shoes

Water-Egg Outfit

Water-Egg Shell

Water-Egg Shoes

Wood-Egg Outfit

Wood-Egg Shell

Wood-Egg Shoes

What do you think of Bunny Day in New Horizons? Is it the egg-stravaganza you were expecting? Is Zipper just Tortimer in a costume? Let us know in the talkback below!