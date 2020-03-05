We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
First Character From Smash Bros Challenger Pack 2 Reveal Is A Stretch

by Jordan Rudek - March 26, 2020, 7:51 am PDT
Total comments: 6 Source: Nintendo Direct

We know they're from ARMS, and ARMS gets a free trial to celebrate

This June will bring the announcement of a new DLC fighter to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it's going to be a character from first-party fighting game ARMS. Today's Nintendo Direct presentation revealed that the new character will be someone from ARMS, but no further information was provided. At the very least, we now have a little bit more detail to narrow down all those guesses about who's getting the next invitations, and we'll only have to wait a few months for final confirmation.

Also announced today was a free trial of ARMS. It's exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members and available to play between March 26 (9:00am PT) and April 6th (11:59pm PT). If you haven't tried ARMS yet, now is a great time to see what all the stretching is about, and the free trial is for the full game.

Talkback

broodwars6 hours ago

Nintendo: "Yeah, we know no one's going to get excited for this one, so we just thought we'd warn you ahead of time that the next Smash character is from ARMS."

Luigi Dude5 hours ago

If it's Twintelle or Min Min they'll be a lot of excitement.  Both characters have an insane amount of fan art that dwarfs the rest of the ARMS cast by far.  Plus the ARMS gameplay opens up a very unique moveset to draw from, so even casual Smash fans will be very interested if the characters done right.

Adrock5 hours ago

I’m guessing Ribbon Girl. Should be Twintelle though.

nickmitch5 hours ago

I thought it'd either be Min Min or Spring Man with Ribbon Girl as an alt.  I think it'll be Min Min, but who knows with Sakurai.  He might throw half that roster on there.

Khushrenada4 hours ago

There's speculation right now that it could be a large portion of the roster included as skins over the "main" character ala Bowser Jr and the Koopalings. But I do think Min Min would be the most likely especially since there was some poll / Arms tourney that she won last year that Nintendo was running.

broodwars4 hours ago

Yeah, I know. I just think it's very telling that Nintendo went out of their way to avoid a repeat of the Byleth reveal by letting them know not to expect an amazing next DLC character.

