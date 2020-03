The remaster will bring a new epilogue to Shulk's story.

Nintendo opened a Direct Mini with some big RPG news.

The Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will launch on May 29. The remastered version will include a special "Future Connected" epilogue following the game, as well as some re-recorded music tracks.

It can be preloaded today, and a version with a 250-page artbook will also be available worldwide. Europe will also receive an edition with a vinyl version of the soundtrack.