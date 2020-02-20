Nintendo NY Store Closes For Forseeable Future Due To Covid-19

Along with most other non-essential businesses in New York City.

The COVID-19 virus has forced Nintendo's flagship store in New York to close.

The store made the announcement tonight following the close of business that the store would shut down for the "forseeable future".

The state of New York has issued executive orders barring gatherings of more than 50 people and closing movie theaters and gyms while restricting restaurants to take-out and delivery to limit the virus's spread. Non-complying event organizers could face disorderly conduct citations and even arrest.