Test out the six different characters in the Switch demo coming in advance of the April launch.

Trials of Mana is getting a demo, due out on the Switch eShop on March 18.

The demo will allow players to pick from the six different playable characters and experience the opening hour and a half of the game, all the way up until the Fullmetal Hugger boss fight. For a tease of what will be in the demo, check out our hands-on preview.

Trials of Mana is due out on Nintendo Switch on April 24.