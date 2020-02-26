Sisters Royale Getting Collector's Edition

A new vertical shooter from the creators of "Castle of Shikigami"

Sisters Royale, a vertical shoot-'em-up with unique mechanics and anime-inspired visuals, is getting a limited collector's edition courtesy of Strictly Limited Games. This physical release will include:

• Hardcover CE Box with Magnetic Latch

• Individually Numbered Game

• Hardcover Artbook

• Official CD Soundtrack

• 6 Character Cards

• A2 Poster

• Two Sticker Sheets with Lots of Line Stamps

The Collector's Edition of Sisters Royale is already available and is priced at $54.54/€49.99, with the standard edition being $32.72/€29.99. For more information and to pre-order you can visit Signature Edition's website by clicking here.