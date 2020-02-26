Sumo Digital Developed Hotshot Racing Scheduled For Spring On Switch

Gotta go fast, hotshot.

The newest racing game from Sumo Digital isn't another Sonic project, but does harken back to Daytona and Virtua Racing.

Hotshot Racing has been announced for Switch release in late spring, published by Curve Digital and co-developed by Sumo and Lucky Mountain Games. Aiming to go back to the style of 90s arcade racers, Hotshot Racing will feature eight "hotshot" drivers and 16 tracks of racing goodness.

Modes on offer will include a Grand Prix mode, time trials, a "Cops and Robbers" mode where the racer is the robber, and "Race or Explode" which is a checkpoint race where failing to reach the checkpoint in time means the car explodes.