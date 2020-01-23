Mega Man Battle Network-Inspired One Step From Eden Hits Switch in March

Mixing fast-based card-battling with roguelite design, this Kickstarter success will debut on Switch soon.

One Step From Eden is launching on Switch on March 26, 2020.

Developed by Thomas Moon Kang and published by Humble Bundle, this deck-building roguelite draws heavy inspiration from the combat mechanics found in the Mega Man Battle Network series. The emphasis is on quick card-based combat using a variety of weapons and items, all randomly generated during different runs. Nine characters are playable, each with distinct traits and play styles.

The game is the result of a successful Kickstarter in early 2019, which netted $70,000. You can check out a PC demo if you want to see how the game feels.