Animal Crossing: New Horizons Now Live For Preload, Confirms No Save Data Transfer

by Donald Theriault - February 7, 2020, 8:30 am PST
Source: Nintendo

Choose your system wisely.

The preloads for Animal Crossing: New Horizons have launched worldwide, and confirmed the handling of saves for the game.

New Horizons save data will not be transferable to other Switch consoles, according to the North American and European eShop listings. Similar restrictions have been used in third party games, such as Yu-Gi-Oh: Legacy of the Duelist and Trials Rising, but this is the first first-party title to be so restricted. The save also cannot be uploaded to the Nintendo Switch Online save data cloud, but post launch subscribers are planned to be able to restore data from the server in the event of a lost or damaged Switch.

These save restrictions are in addition to previously announced restrictions on the number of islands per system.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer5 hours ago

Well that makes sense. As we all know Animal Crossing has a fierce competitive metagame that makes games like Pokémon and Smash Bros look like child's play and if there's one thing that could completely ruin the careful balancing work that has gone into the game it's someone being able to *gasp* transfer their saves between consoles, be it to the Switch Lite or the inevitable Switch Pro, It's just unthinkable.

ForgottenPearl2 hours ago

That's... a load of garbage. C'mon, Nintendo...

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer32 minutes ago

Quote:

The save also cannot be uploaded to the Nintendo Switch Online save data cloud, but post launch subscribers are planned to be able to restore data from the server in the event of a lost or damaged Switch.

why do I get the feeling that "post launch" means Nintendo won't have this shit ready at launch?

