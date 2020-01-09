Multiplayer Details Announced For Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There's a lot of people roaming these islands.

The Australian product page for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has revealed new details about the game's multiplayer capabilities.

Islands in New Horizons will allow for eight different residents at once, with four players able to play on the same system simultaneously. Local wireless and online play will allow eight players to play.

A note on the product page also indicates that one island will be allowed per system, regardless of the number of accounts on the system.