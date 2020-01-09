New Overwatch Patch To Introduce Changes To Competitive Mode

The character suspensions will only last for a week, unless one of the heroes supports Hong Kong.

The next Overwatch patch will introduce some new features for the competitive game.

In a development video posted today, Blizzard outlined a new option called the "Experimental Card". It will be used to test major balance changes and open the testing up to console players. Based on observation, changes made in the Experimental Card may or may not come to other modes later.

The next season in Competitive Mode will also feature a ban list. Set by the developers, the first ban list will be set for a week, but may be subject to daily or even a per-match basis.