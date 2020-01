And a carrying case to go along with it

Nintendo of America has announced a new Switch to celebrate Animal Crossing: New Horizon's release.

The system will retail for US$299.99/C$399.99 and launch on March 13. It will feature a light-colored dock with a Nook family design, as well as special light blue Joy-Cons. The game will not be included.

A "Aloha Edition" case and screen protector package will also be available on March 13.