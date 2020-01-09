Vikings and detached limbs makes for an intriguing adventure.

The developers behind a 2018 indie surprise on Switch are returning early in 2020 with a new adventure.

Perfectly Paranormal, who developed Manual Samuel, will return with Helheim Hassle soon. Similar to Manual Samuel, and taking place on the same day, players will control the pacifist viking Bjørn who is trying to avoid spending eternity in Valhalla, and teaming up with a mysterious figure named Pesto to try and live eternally in Helheim.

Helheim Hassle is a level-based adventure/puzzle game where the objectives are solved by manipulating the placement of Bjørn's body parts.