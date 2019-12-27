Greetings, Professor! There's... quite a lot to report.

In a big day for Fire Emblem: Three Houses, we have a date for the end of its expansion pass.

Following the reveal of Byleth for Smash Ultimate, Nintendo Netherlands released a trailer for "Cindered Shadows", the fourth part of the Three Houses Expansion Pass and quoted a release date of February 13. Nintendo of America followed with confirmation of the date being the 12th in North America.

Set in an underground portion of Garreg Mach, Cindered Shadows involves the "Ashen Wolves", a fourth house of the monastery who don't normally have a teacher and live underground in an area called "The Abyss".