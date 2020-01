The secret darkest Pokémon game returns with a sort of new entry.

The original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games are returning.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is a remake of the original 2006 roguelike games by Chunsoft. Unlike the originals, which were two games split across the GBA and DS, both games will be on one cart for Switch.

Mystery Dungeon DX launches on March 6, and a demo will be available today that will allow save data to carry over to the launch game.