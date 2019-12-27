Two Additional Oddworld Games Coming In 2020 Along With Stranger's Wrath Physical Edition

The other two titles are still to be announced.

The Oddworld series won't be stopping with just this month's Stranger's Wrath.

French publisher Microids have entered into an agreement with Oddworld Inhabitants for three Oddworld releases in 2020. A new title is in development for "consoles" called Oddworld: Soulstorm with an expected 2020 release date.

The agreement also provides for a physical version of Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD, which was quoted for a release date before the end of March (Q1).