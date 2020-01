And we have no idea what could be Hoopaning.

The first Direct of the decade will be a Poké-chat.

A Pokémon Direct will air on Thursday (January 9) at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 1430 UTC. The presentation will run for approximately 20 minutes.

All prior Pokémon announcements have focused on handheld or console games, but no other indication as to the content has been given.