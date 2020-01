The girl with the glowing gun.

2020 will see a new ghostly shooter come to the Switch.

ITTA has been announced by developer Jakob Williams and publisher Armor Games. It will be out this year and is based on Williams's experiences. It stars Itta, a little girl who has to fight through a horde of monsters armed with her father's revolver and the aid of a ghost who takes the form of her pet cat.

The shooter will also include elements of papercraft as part of the storyline.