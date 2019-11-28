We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Children Of Morta Details New Content Roadmap For 2020

by Jordan Rudek - December 18, 2019, 3:23 pm PST
Source: 11 bit studios

New challenges and features await the Bergson family in the new year.

Roguelite dungeon-crawler Children of Morta will be receiving a plethora of free content in 2020, and a brand new story chapter as paid DLC. Publisher 11 bit studio has shared a development roadmap that outlines all the additions coming next year, including a new playable character and online co-op.

Children of Morta combines action-RPG gameplay with randomized dungeons and a heartfelt narrative to create one of 2019's most memorable experiences. We can't wait to dive back in next year for new adventures with the Bergsons.

