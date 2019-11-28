The DLC includes a new storyline and is available right now

Notable indie x Nintendo collaboration Cadence of Hyrule received a free software update today in the form of Octavo's Ode, a brand new storyline that lets you play as villain Octavo. This new playable character brings his own weapon and skills, adding even more variety to the Zelda-themed rhythm action.

If you haven't played Cadence of Hyrule or the game it's based on, Crypt of the Necrodancer, there is a free demo available on the eShop for Cadence of Hyrule. The game is also 30 percent off until December 19.