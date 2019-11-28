We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Cadence of Hyrule Gets Free Update "Octavo's Ode" to Close Out 2019

by Jordan Rudek - December 18, 2019, 2:31 pm PST
The DLC includes a new storyline and is available right now

Notable indie x Nintendo collaboration Cadence of Hyrule received a free software update today in the form of Octavo's Ode, a brand new storyline that lets you play as villain Octavo. This new playable character brings his own weapon and skills, adding even more variety to the Zelda-themed rhythm action.

If you haven't played Cadence of Hyrule or the game it's based on, Crypt of the Necrodancer, there is a free demo available on the eShop for Cadence of Hyrule. The game is also 30 percent off until December 19.

