Bravely Default II Announced, Coming 2020

Bravely Default II has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and is coming next year.

A short trailer aired at tonight’s Game Awards. It was definitely concise, with little information other than some illustrated artwork and a shot of what appeared to be the game’s protagonists at the end of the trailer.

The trailer confirmed that the game will be developed by Team Asano and Clay Tech Works. Revo will be back to cover the game’s soundtrack.

Bravely Default II will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. You can watch the announcement trailer below: