News
Switch

Bravely Default II Announced, Coming 2020

by Bryan Rose - December 12, 2019, 6:50 pm PST
Source: Video Game Awards

Bravely Default II will arrive next year.

Bravely Default II has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and is coming next year.

A short trailer aired at tonight’s Game Awards. It was definitely concise, with little information other than some illustrated artwork and a shot of what appeared to be the game’s protagonists at the end of the trailer.

The trailer confirmed that the game will be developed by Team Asano and Clay Tech Works. Revo will be back to cover the game’s soundtrack.

Bravely Default II will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Talkback

EnnerDecember 12, 2019

I'm excited! Granted, I didn't get Bravely Second or the full version of Octopath Traveler due to the criticisms on Bravely Default and its successors.

But maybe the developer will get everything right this time!

RPG_FAN128December 12, 2019

I really enjoyed Bravely Default and Bravely Second.  I love the music for both as well.  Honestly can't wait for more info on this. 

Even the name is intriguing.  It's not a "third" game?  Is this pretending "second" didn't happen?  Is this a split in the story in some parallel universe?  Time will tell. 

Mop it upDecember 13, 2019

I'd need a lot of convincing on this, but I guess we'll see how it turns out.

