Episode 652: Notanyfe, Anyfe, Thatsanyfe

Dear Pokemon Company, if you use these names we will sue you. - The Management

Do you think it's weird that we name the file for each podcast nwrpodcast[episode number].mp3? There are a lot of NWR podcasts, of which we are just one. It's an understandable relic from when Radio Free Nintendo did not have a name, but you'd think over 11+ years we'd have adjusted.

It's not like we haven't thought about it; the monthly RFN Patreon-exclusive episode adopted the rfnpatreon[###].mp3 naming convention. What's that, you don't know about the RFN Patreon episodes? That's right, your boys at Radio Free Nintendo produce a once-a-month exclusive episode as part of the Nintendo World Report Patreon campaign. Proceeds help run the site, deferring our costs and hopefully help us procure the tools to make our coverage even better.

We've done everything from telling deeply embarrassing stories about our Video Games Media careers, to reviewing weird 1980's action films, to creating TV adaptions of Sylvester Stallone's masterpiece: Cobra. Oh? You say you're already a Patreon-backer and you don't remember Cobretti in the New World? That's because as of this post it wont be out until tomorrow! That's right, you are less than 24 hours away from Jon shamelessly ripping off the overarching plot of Assassin's Creed using Cobra as a vehicle.

But how, oh how, can you get all this great Radio Free Nintendo content? Why that's easy! Head over to the NWR Patreon page and toss a single US Greenback in the till. What can you even do for a dollar that will give you between 40 minutes to two hours of joy? Nothing. So go over to "Patreon-dot-com slash NWR" and support some of the best Nintendo coverage around, and also garbage like this:

Episode 652 starts off with us making up for our recent neglect of the inbox. Our first task this week is setting Pokemon in our "Home Region," and while a series of Pokemon species that are just various sizes of pick-up trucks is deeply appealing, it's quite clear that one other part of the world is long overdue for the Pokemon treatment. Next we enhance Miyamoto's horror at Donkey Kong shooting an actual shotgun by pitching him significantly more objectionable ideas. In our last email we debate the market value of "retro" games on modern platforms, and even try to dissuade some of our members from launching their own October Revolution to seize the means of production. You can send us your questions via the inbox.

After a break we find a little time for New Business. Guillaume finally got around to finishing Ys: The Oath in Felghana on the PSPgo so that he may be free from guilt now that he is starting Ys VIII. Jon is playing Sega Ages: Phantasy Star, and this is a very old JRPG. That comes with specific challenges. Finally, Shovel Knight: King of Cards is finally out, closing the out a six year saga. Greg, Gui, and James are all in the middle of it, and have thoughts on the final chapter of this long voyage.