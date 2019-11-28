Supermash is Coming Together on Switch

It's a game that makes games. Recursive gaming.

Digital Continue announced their procedurally generated game Supermash during today's Indie World Showcase. Described as a "game that makes games", Supermash allows players to combine two classic video game genres together for a new, unique experience. A unique mashup game of your choice is generated every time you play, so no two games will be the same experience even if you combine the same genres.

Game Director Joseph M Tringali shared a code for his personal favorite mashup during the Indie World Showcase livestream, encouraging players to play it when the game launches. The mashup can be played with the code "ZYX1W1." Supermash will launch on Nintendo Switch in May 2020.