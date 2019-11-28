We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
SkateBIRD is BIRDskating to Switch

by Matthew Zawodniak - December 10, 2019, 11:43 am PST
It's like how Tony Hawk is the birdman, except this time it's an actual bird.

Have you ever thought birds would be more efficient if they were on a skateboard instead of flying? Today's Indie World Showcase brought us the news that Glass Bottom Game's SkateBIRD would be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game is a classic trick-based skateboard game reminiscent of the Tony Hawk series. Skate parks will be built from giant common items that a miniature skater might make use of like bendy straws and staplers. You can also collect cosmetic items for your bird to wear.

SkateBIRD is scheduled for a late 2020 release.

