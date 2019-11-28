SkateBIRD is BIRDskating to Switch

It's like how Tony Hawk is the birdman, except this time it's an actual bird.

Have you ever thought birds would be more efficient if they were on a skateboard instead of flying? Today's Indie World Showcase brought us the news that Glass Bottom Game's SkateBIRD would be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The game is a classic trick-based skateboard game reminiscent of the Tony Hawk series. Skate parks will be built from giant common items that a miniature skater might make use of like bendy straws and staplers. You can also collect cosmetic items for your bird to wear.

SkateBIRD is scheduled for a late 2020 release.