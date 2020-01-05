The NWR staff came up with some surprising choices for our annual awards Feature.

It's everyone's favorite time of the year here on Nintendo World Report. A time when a bunch of staff members who usually get along wind up fighting each other to the death in order to determine which games of the previous year should be honored by our coveted yearly Nintendo World Report Game Awards!

Over the course of the year the staff here have been adding their picks to multiple award categories and recently got together on a group call to hash out the final winners. The discussion was at times brutal, funny, insane, disturbing, and many of the choices will leave you scratching your heads. Of course, those who want to hear how it all went down can listen to the entire discussion by supporting the site over on Patreon! Please consider it as even a little bit can go a long way in supporting this completely volunteer site.

Additionally, so there is no confusion, unless specifically numbered Runners Up in each category aren't ranked in any specific order. They are just titles we thought were also worth giving a secondary mention to.

So buckle up, get ready, and prepare to be amazed and baffled at Nintendo World Report's 2019 Game Awards!