Feature

Nintendo World Report's 2019 Game Awards

by Justin Berube - January 5, 2020, 7:57 am PST
The NWR staff came up with some surprising choices for our annual awards Feature.

It's everyone's favorite time of the year here on Nintendo World Report. A time when a bunch of staff members who usually get along wind up fighting each other to the death in order to determine which games of the previous year should be honored by our coveted yearly Nintendo World Report Game Awards!

Over the course of the year the staff here have been adding their picks to multiple award categories and recently got together on a group call to hash out the final winners. The discussion was at times brutal, funny, insane, disturbing, and many of the choices will leave you scratching your heads. Of course, those who want to hear how it all went down can listen to the entire discussion by supporting the site over on Patreon! Please consider it as even a little bit can go a long way in supporting this completely volunteer site.

Additionally, so there is no confusion, unless specifically numbered Runners Up in each category aren't ranked in any specific order. They are just titles we thought were also worth giving a secondary mention to.

So buckle up, get ready, and prepare to be amazed and baffled at Nintendo World Report's 2019 Game Awards!

Oedo10 hours ago

I started playing through Genealogy of the Holy War last year (after finally catching up with most of the Fire Emblem games released in North America; the only ones I haven't finished now are Shadow Dragon and two routes of Three Houses, the latter of which I'm planning to start soon). The game really is super intriguing from a story and character standpoint, but yeah, it needs a full on remake from a gameplay perspective. There are a lot of interesting ideas with the large maps and mission structure, and how the romance and timeskip is implemented, but the game is hard to play in a lot of respects. I would love to see it remade, and with Koei Tecmo apparently taking a larger role on Three Houses than we initially thought, it makes a certain amount of sense that a remake is something other people at Intelligent Systems would have been working in the meanwhile.

I wouldn't hold my breathe for Thracia 776 as DLC though. I know people have speculated on that, or even both games being remade into a single package, but I don't think either scenario is feasible when you consider Intelligent Systems turned Gaiden into such a fleshed out, robust game with Shadows of Valentia due to the care and attention they approached the remake with. I think Thracia 776 would have to be its own remake.

Overall, it was interesting to read through this feature as always!

