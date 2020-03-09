Nintendo World Report's 20 Top Games Of The 2010s

Even if one of them was really developed in 1994-95.

Introduction

The 2010s were a very up and down decade for Nintendo. From the tail end of the Wii and DS high to the depths of the Wii U and back even higher with the Switch, plus moves into mobile development, it certainly was an interesting ten years. It's the decade that saw the passing of a company president while he was still in office, but also saw the expansion of Nintendo's properties - and we all have battle scars from chasing down Amiibo.

But at the end of the day, it's all about the games. And the 2010s produced some of the best ever.

Over the past few months, the staff of Nintendo World Report have tried to determine a list of the twenty best games of the 2010s. Things were said that can't be taken back. (And we're not just talking about Justin's Breath of the Wild take!) And when the dust settled, we had the list.

The Voting Procedure

Throughout late 2019 and into 2020, current site staff nominated games for inclusion among the games of the decade. This ended up with a list of, appropriately enough, 64 games.

Once the list was locked in, the staff held a call to winnow the list of 64 down to 20. (The audio of which was recorded for posting as a podcast on the NWR Patreon.)

From there, staff, site alumni, and our Patrons cast ranked ballots via the Condorcet Internet Voting Service to determine the order you're about to see. The voting results are attached to the page showing the top 5. - Donald Theriault