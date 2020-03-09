We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo World Report's 20 Top Games Of The 2010s

by the NWR Staff - March 9, 2020, 9:00 am PDT
Total comments: 6

Even if one of them was really developed in 1994-95.

Introduction

The 2010s were a very up and down decade for Nintendo. From the tail end of the Wii and DS high to the depths of the Wii U and back even higher with the Switch, plus moves into mobile development, it certainly was an interesting ten years. It's the decade that saw the passing of a company president while he was still in office, but also saw the expansion of Nintendo's properties - and we all have battle scars from chasing down Amiibo.

But at the end of the day, it's all about the games. And the 2010s produced some of the best ever.

Over the past few months, the staff of Nintendo World Report have tried to determine a list of the twenty best games of the 2010s. Things were said that can't be taken back. (And we're not just talking about Justin's Breath of the Wild take!) And when the dust settled, we had the list.

The Voting Procedure

Throughout late 2019 and into 2020, current site staff nominated games for inclusion among the games of the decade. This ended up with a list of, appropriately enough, 64 games.

Once the list was locked in, the staff held a call to winnow the list of 64 down to 20. (The audio of which was recorded for posting as a podcast on the NWR Patreon.)

From there, staff, site alumni, and our Patrons cast ranked ballots via the Condorcet Internet Voting Service to determine the order you're about to see. The voting results are attached to the page showing the top 5. - Donald Theriault

Talkback

Khushrenada9 hours ago

Kirby's Epic Yarn isn't even in the top 20 let alone #1?!?!? This list is a travesty!

Wow. I've played way more of the nominees that didn't make it then I have of the games that are part of the Top 20. Played BotW, Odyssey, and New Leaf and dabbled in XCX but always meant to go back. I was only beginning to get through the second (jungle/forest) area when I stopped and never returned.

From the nominees I have played 13 titles: Kirby's Epic Yarn, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Kirby Mass Attack, New Super Mario Bros. 2, Nintendo Land Super Mario 3D World, Kirby Triple Deluxe, Metroid Prime: Federation Force, Pocket Card Jockey, Mario Kart 8 (Deluxe), ARMS, Tetris 99, and Untitled Goose Game. (Kirby Triple Deluxe was a nominee but not Planet Robobot?)

Lemonade5 hours ago

Im happy with how this list turned out

Mop it up5 hours ago

Of the top 20, I haven't played 6 of them, which are Pokémon Go, Ghost Trick, Picross 3D Round 2, Bayonetta 2, Fire Emblem Three Houses, and Shovel Knight. Out of the 14 I've played, I'd say two are undeserving, but I can't say which two as there are already some red lights aiming at me...

Quote from: Khushrenada

Kirby's Epic Yarn isn't even in the top 20 let alone #1?!?!? This list is a travesty!

This is certainly the biggest injustice of the list.

Khushrenada4 hours ago

You can say which two they are. I'm pretty sure one of them is Breath of the Wild but what would be the second choice? Tropical Freeze? Smash Ultimate?

Ian Sane4 hours ago

Nice to see Ghost Trick in there.  I don't think I played it until 2018 but I didn't know it was even a thing until years after its release and it took a while for me to find a copy.  I don't know if everyone would like it but if the concept sounds up your alley you will probably love it.  The concept is that your character is dead and you're trying to solve your own murder.  This isn't a spoiler as you're already dead when the game begins.  You have the ability to possess items and manipulate them and you use that to complete the stages and it often involves figuring out what to manipulate and when to do it since usually the stage is time based with characters doing things at certain times.  If you like the characters and storytelling of Phoenix Wright then you'll probably like the story here as well.

ejamer2 hours ago

Ghost Trick surprised me in how well the game has held up over time - still looks beautiful, and the story beats are great even after you've played through (assuming you give some time so that you don't remember all of the details). Not the kind of game that I would normally expect on these "best of" lists, but definitely deserving.

Overall, I like the list. It's not the same as my list would be, with a few games added that I didn't care for and a few missing that I rather enjoyed... but it's a solid list of games and none stick out to me as obviously being sub-par.

Add to the discussion!
