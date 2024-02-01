We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Grounded and Pentiment Switch Tech Preview

by John Rairdin - February 21, 2024, 3:07 pm EST
They run at 60fps?

Xbox is bringing two more games to Nintendo Switch. And they might surprise you. Lets tech a quick technical look at the trailers for Pentiment and Grounded.

Additional Pentiment footage captured by Willem Hilhorst.

