We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Video

Legends of Hyrule Part 2 - The Sheikah and the Yiga

by John Rairdin - April 27, 2023, 10:08 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

The lore you need to know before Tears of the Kingdom.

What caused the most loyal protectors of the royal family to turn against them? In this episode we explore the history of the Sheikah and the formation of their extremist sect, the Yiga Clan.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement