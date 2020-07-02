True Ending and 100% Completed Museum Tour in Paper Mario: The Origami King

Is it Toad-ally worth it in the end?

Paper Mario: The Origami King has a lot of collectibles! What happens if you find everything and complete the Musée Champignon?

Timestamps:

00:06 Completing the Musée Champignon

1:35 Touring the Concept Art Gallery

14:16 Touring the Origami Toad Gallery

19:59 Touring the Treasure Gallery

30:06 Looking at the Trophies

32:00 Touring the Origami Character Gallery

42:48 Touring the Sound Gallery

48:48 Credits with 100% Completion

52:54 Post-Credits Scene

Apparently, the final image of Mario and Peach in the credits can have Toads holding banners. If you avoid getting a game over, it includes a heart banner. If you avoid using accessories, it also includes a fist banner. Strange that these are included, as the game actively reminds you to use your weapons and accessories, and the quicktime events make it easy to get a game over.