True Ending and 100% Completed Museum Tour in Paper Mario: The Origami King

Is it Toad-ally worth it in the end?
Paper Mario: The Origami King has a lot of collectibles! What happens if you find everything and complete the Musée Champignon?
Timestamps:
- 00:06 Completing the Musée Champignon
- 1:35 Touring the Concept Art Gallery
- 14:16 Touring the Origami Toad Gallery
- 19:59 Touring the Treasure Gallery
- 30:06 Looking at the Trophies
- 32:00 Touring the Origami Character Gallery
- 42:48 Touring the Sound Gallery
- 48:48 Credits with 100% Completion
- 52:54 Post-Credits Scene
Apparently, the final image of Mario and Peach in the credits can have Toads holding banners. If you avoid getting a game over, it includes a heart banner. If you avoid using accessories, it also includes a fist banner. Strange that these are included, as the game actively reminds you to use your weapons and accessories, and the quicktime events make it easy to get a game over.