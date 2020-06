Noodles and oodles of fun to be had.

It's that time again! Mr. Sakurai is showing off a brand new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Xander Morningstar sits down to watch the whole presentation.

Timestamps:

0:00 Sakurai’s introduction

3:15 Min Min Trailer

7:19 Mechanics

19:35 Sakurai plays as Min Min

22:43 Song List

23:47 Mii Fighter Costumes

25:53 Spirit updates

31:15 Amiibo

32:53 Captain Falcon’s voice actor