Rumor

Some Form Of Chrono Trigger Release Coming?

by Donald Theriault - May 2, 2025, 2:51 pm EDT
Source: Reddit

God bless Yuji Horii's inability or unwillingness to keep secrets.

The most loose-lipped member of the "Dream Team" behind Chrono Trigger might have let slip that the beloved RPG's 30th anniversary may not go without a remake.

Attendees at a comic convention in Napoli, Italy who attended a panel with Dragon Quest series stalwart Yuji Horii reported that Horii mentioned the existence of a remake of Chrono Trigger during the panel. When the panel host requested confirmation or repitition, Horii covered his mouth and the translator said "you heard nothing", provoking a loud ovation.

Horii has inadvertently leaked things in the past: in July 2015 alone Horii confirmed localizations of the 3DS versions of Dragon Quest VII and VIII, the former of which was more than two years old in Japan, and at the end of the month announced that Dragon Quest XI would be available on the "NX" (as the Switch was known at the time) even with the announcement being intended for PS4 and 3DS.

On March 11 - the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger's Japanese launch - Square Enix announced there would be further celebrations of the game's anniversary, but did not give specifics.

Talkback

Ian Sane4 hours ago

Coincidently enough I'm currently playing Chrono Trigger on the SNES - my third attempt to beat it over the last 30 years as somehow every previous attempt would have something come up to eat up my gaming time and kill my momentum.  I'm quite close to the end so it should be doable.  Timing is funny though if this is on the doorstep.

I hope it comes out for the Switch 1 as well.  Not like I would get it since I have both the SNES and Playstation versions already but there's a part of me that just wants to see it for completeness sake.  The Switch library is a fantastic sampler of game history and it already has so many big hitters in the RPG genre including Chrono Cross.  Chrono Trigger seems like the big omission.  Like if you only played RPGs on the Switch 1 you would have a fantastic curated RPG list from the early days up to 2025 but without Chrono Trigger it feels incomplete.

I'm also curious to see how much the Switch 1 is going to still be included in multi-platform releases after the Switch 2 is out.  A brand new game would probably not work but a Chrono Trigger HD-2D remake like the Dragon Quest ones?  There is no reason the Switch 1 couldn't handle it.  The Switch 1 is one of the highest selling game systems ever so you would think it would still be supported for a few years since other successful systems were.

broodwars4 hours ago

As someone whose favorite game is Chrono Trigger and who has been very unsatisfied with every port Square's done of this game since the original release...yeah, I really don't have a lot of high hopes here. I stopped playing FF7 Rebirth out of boredom. I do not want to see what they might do to butcher my favorite game THIS time, ESPECIALLY if it means adopting that soul-less "HD 2D" look.

On a side note, we might not have to be concerned about such a thing, anyway, as apparently footage has come out of the event that does not confirm that the conversation in question ever happened.

