Some Form Of Chrono Trigger Release Coming?

God bless Yuji Horii's inability or unwillingness to keep secrets.

The most loose-lipped member of the "Dream Team" behind Chrono Trigger might have let slip that the beloved RPG's 30th anniversary may not go without a remake.

Attendees at a comic convention in Napoli, Italy who attended a panel with Dragon Quest series stalwart Yuji Horii reported that Horii mentioned the existence of a remake of Chrono Trigger during the panel. When the panel host requested confirmation or repitition, Horii covered his mouth and the translator said "you heard nothing", provoking a loud ovation.

Horii has inadvertently leaked things in the past: in July 2015 alone Horii confirmed localizations of the 3DS versions of Dragon Quest VII and VIII, the former of which was more than two years old in Japan, and at the end of the month announced that Dragon Quest XI would be available on the "NX" (as the Switch was known at the time) even with the announcement being intended for PS4 and 3DS.

On March 11 - the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger's Japanese launch - Square Enix announced there would be further celebrations of the game's anniversary, but did not give specifics.