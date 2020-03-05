Rumor: Super Mario 64, 3D World, and More 3D Mario Games to Receive Remasters for Mario's 35th Anniversary

Also a Paper Mario game, but that feels more like a threat.

Nintendo is planning to release remasters of several 3D Mario games for Switch, according to Video Games Chronicle.

VGC's Andy Robinson reported this morning that Nintendo is planning to announce Switch remasters of several 3D Mario games, as well as a new Paper Mario game. The remasters are planned to be announced alongside news regarding Universal's Super Nintendo World theme park and Illumination's animated Super Mario film.

The news was corroborated by a few other publications, including Sal Romano of Gematsu, who confirmed that Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario 3D World were among the games being remastered.

According to VGC Nintendo originally planned for these announcements to be made during a physical event during E3, but the ESA announced earlier this month (ironically on Mario Day) that the convention would be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nintendo has not announced any specific plans on whether they'll be replacing their E3 showcase with a digital event.