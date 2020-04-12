Episode 668: Urban's Old Champion

Playing the games you explicitly tell us not to.

This week we flip the script, and start the show off with Listener Mail. We answer questions about: how strict we like our...remakes, the most maligned Nintendo published game, and the most malignant Nintendo published game.

It's Devil's Third.

After a break we saved a little time for New Business. Jon is exploring the DEEP LORE of the Doom Slayer in DOOM Eternal. He's right at the end, so is well equipped to tell you how excited to be for Animal Crossing's fraternal twin, if you're waiting for the Switch release. Guillaume is also slaying demons from a parallel universe in Astral Chain, but with a bit more reservation than Jon has. But it's a very different sort of game.