CONFIRMED: Street Fighter V Champion Edition Not Coming To Switch

Is another traditional fighter quartering up to the Switch? UPDATE: Not this one.
UPDATE 10:00pm ET: EB Games have deleted the Tweet in question, and Street Fighter series producer Yoshinori Ono has stated that a Switch version of Street Fighter V "does not exist right now".
Whaat!?— Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) January 26, 2020
No way, where can I get this product?
... Could it be that we didn’t realize that someone are making it?
;D
Such item does not exist right now.
Thanks! https://t.co/0hYBet71aR
Original story follows.
A major retailer may have just revealed a new challenger for the fighting genre on Switch.
A tweet from EB Games Canada (owned by GameStop) posted at 4 p.m. Eastern time today was advertising in-store preorders for a Switch version of the upcoming Champion Edition release of Street Fighter V.
"Street Fighter V Champion Edition is heading to Nintendo Switch! Preorder now in-store!"
"Street Fighter V Champion Edition se rend à la Nintendo Switch! Précommandez maintenant en magasin!"
Street Fighter V Champion Edition is heading to Nintendo Switch! Preorder now in-store!— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) January 25, 2020
Street Fighter V Champion Edition se rend à la Nintendo Switch! Précommandez maintenant en magasin! pic.twitter.com/QLRFYdhiNa
The "Champion Edition" of Street Fighter V refers to the rollup of all of the prior seasons of DLC for the February 2016-released fighting game. Capcom have admitted publicly in the past that Sony provided funding for the game's release in exchange for console exclusivity: prior box arts for the base game and the January 2018 "Arcade Edition" promoted the game as a "PS4 Console Exclusive Game". Other exclusivity deals in the industry have lasted for a period of four years, such as with Lego City Undercover on the Wii U (2013, published by Nintendo) compared to a multiplatform 2017 release (published by WB Games).
The EVO Japan fighting game tournament is running this weekend, and the finals for Street Fighter V are scheduled for 1630 JST. An announcement may come at that itme, but is not guaranteed.