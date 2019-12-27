CONFIRMED: Street Fighter V Champion Edition Not Coming To Switch

Is another traditional fighter quartering up to the Switch? UPDATE: Not this one.

UPDATE 10:00pm ET: EB Games have deleted the Tweet in question, and Street Fighter series producer Yoshinori Ono has stated that a Switch version of Street Fighter V "does not exist right now".

Whaat!?

No way, where can I get this product?

... Could it be that we didn’t realize that someone are making it?

;D



Such item does not exist right now.

Thanks! https://t.co/0hYBet71aR — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) January 26, 2020

Original story follows.

A major retailer may have just revealed a new challenger for the fighting genre on Switch.

A tweet from EB Games Canada (owned by GameStop) posted at 4 p.m. Eastern time today was advertising in-store preorders for a Switch version of the upcoming Champion Edition release of Street Fighter V.

"Street Fighter V Champion Edition is heading to Nintendo Switch! Preorder now in-store!"

"Street Fighter V Champion Edition se rend à la Nintendo Switch! Précommandez maintenant en magasin!"

Street Fighter V Champion Edition is heading to Nintendo Switch! Preorder now in-store!



Street Fighter V Champion Edition se rend à la Nintendo Switch! Précommandez maintenant en magasin! pic.twitter.com/QLRFYdhiNa — EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) January 25, 2020

The "Champion Edition" of Street Fighter V refers to the rollup of all of the prior seasons of DLC for the February 2016-released fighting game. Capcom have admitted publicly in the past that Sony provided funding for the game's release in exchange for console exclusivity: prior box arts for the base game and the January 2018 "Arcade Edition" promoted the game as a "PS4 Console Exclusive Game". Other exclusivity deals in the industry have lasted for a period of four years, such as with Lego City Undercover on the Wii U (2013, published by Nintendo) compared to a multiplatform 2017 release (published by WB Games).

The EVO Japan fighting game tournament is running this weekend, and the finals for Street Fighter V are scheduled for 1630 JST. An announcement may come at that itme, but is not guaranteed.