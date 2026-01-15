Xanadu Heads To Kyoto In 2026

Wonder if you'll trip over a gaming conglomerate during your exploration.

A sequel to a Nihon Falcom RPG got Direct time during the Partner Showcase, but with nary a Trail to be found.

Kyoto Xanadu, the sequel to Tokyo Xanadu, showed English gameplay and a 2026 release on both Switch 2 and the original Switch. The game has brief high school elements, with largely 2D side-scrolling exploration of dungeons and 3D action combat.

As with the original Trails 1st's reveal, the game was credited to Nihon Falcom: Tokyo Xanadu was localized on Switch in 2024 by Aksys Games.