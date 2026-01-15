We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Xanadu Heads To Kyoto In 2026

by Donald Theriault - February 5, 2026, 9:57 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

Wonder if you'll trip over a gaming conglomerate during your exploration.

A sequel to a Nihon Falcom RPG got Direct time during the Partner Showcase, but with nary a Trail to be found.

Kyoto Xanadu, the sequel to Tokyo Xanadu, showed English gameplay and a 2026 release on both Switch 2 and the original Switch. The game has brief high school elements, with largely 2D side-scrolling exploration of dungeons and 3D action combat.

As with the original Trails 1st's reveal, the game was credited to Nihon Falcom: Tokyo Xanadu was localized on Switch in 2024 by Aksys Games.

Talkback

broodwars5 hours ago

Well, that was a disappointment. Tokyo Xanadu was one of my favorite Vita games, was still an excellent PS4 game, and I was so excited when they announced there would be a sequel.

Then they showed us this, a game that makes the decade-old Vita game look next-gen by comparison.

Nope.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement