Splatoon Raiders Confirms Systems And Teases Endless Area In Direct

Big Man seems to be in charge of the big lore of the Splatoon-verse.

The Splatoon Raiders Direct has just wrapped and showed off a lot of the gameplay.

Among the features were the customization of The Mechanic's kit, including the ability to equip "gadgets" based on a type of tank (Power, Speed, Technical) in use. It will be possible to augment the gadgets through use and unlock new ones from finding rare relics in the environment.

The Amiibo support for the game - including new ones based on the Deep Cut trio - will unlock special outfits.

Multiplayer (1 - 4 player local / online) was already confirmed, but it will also be possible to request a single player's help for missions on a cooldown. Players who jump in will receive special rewards.

A foggy area was shown at the end, teasing a possibly endless tower.