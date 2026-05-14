Sea of Stars Coming To Switch 2 Worldwide As Part Of Final Update

And the next thing is in development.

It turns out Japan was a harbinger for Sea of Stars's Switch 2 version.

Sabotage Studios have brought the game natively to Switch 2 today, alongside GameShare support for the co-op turn based RPG from 2023. The base edition will also get a "Sunset" update with a new cinematic today which will be part of the Switch 2 version from day 1.

As this is the final update for Sea of Stars, Sabotage have confirmed a physical edition via iam8bit is in development and their next game has been in development for roughly a year.