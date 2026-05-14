Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Begins The Tournament September 17

Nintendo dodging August like it has 99 accuracy.

After a nine month wait, we finally have more details on Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

The strategy RPG was confirmed in the Nintendo Direct for launch on September 17, alongside new story details. The game will take place in the Dagdan Kingdom, with a focus on its capital Dagison, and players will follow a path from one of the game's four main characters.

A collector's edition (the "Dagdan Edition") will be available the same day including a steelbook, map, and artbook.