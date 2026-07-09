Nintendo Downloads - August 6, 2026

Mired by a plague of slop, the store it moans (See what? Hear what?)

On what should be a holiday week in Japan which will hopefully keep the news desk's weekend work to a minimum, there's a few familiar faces in the Switch 2 sections. As promised / threatened in the last Direct, we have Big Walk and Lies of P coming to Switch 2, alongside a couple of indie cross-platform games (without upgrades) in Montabi and Obakeidoro 2. There's also Parkasaurus from Atari, which makes two weeks in a row with dinosaur sims.

But of course, the big one is 300 hours of JRPG and probably growing in a few years in the form of Final Fantasy XIV. Finally, Nintendo players get to see what all the fuss is about (alongside a second, though discounted, subscription for those coming over from PC or the PS4). And we finally get Answers in full instead of its abridged version as seen in the last couple of Theatrhythm games. Note about the pricing: I'm quoting regional pricing for the Starter Edition, which is the one that gets you into the (insert free trial copypasta here): please check your local listings for more recent expansions.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A Switch 2 version of LEGO Party with a free upgrade, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and a Doraemon Console Archives game which will probably sell better than I expect internationally.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Elthead is a strategy game that indicates the menus are in English, and the screenshots bear this out. A tentative yes.

North America

Switch 2

Lies of P: Complete Edition (US$69.99/C$89.99: Tuesday)

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallaery ($34.99/$49.99)

Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition ($32.99/$42.99: Wednesday)

Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek ($24.99/$34.99)

Big Walk ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Montabi ($19.99/$25.99)

Final Fantasy XIV (Minimum $19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Grizzly and the Lemmings - Crazy Party ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Kynseed ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Route16R ($24.99/$29.99)

Pool Party Boys: Splash Guys ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Pool Party Girls: Splash Babes ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Street Racing Simulator EVO: Car & Moto ($19.99/$27.99)

Montabi ($19.99/$25.99)

Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek ($19.99/$24.99)

Solitaire World - Anime Waifus ($19.99/$24.99)

Talespinner ($14.99/$21.00-)

Limbot ($14.99/$19.99)

Fixfox ($14.99/$16.75)

Task Force Ranger - Breakpoint ($14.99/$20.99: Friday)

Max Speed ($12.99/$17.99)

Hololive Fantasy Battle ($12.99/$not released)

Jesus Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Aery - Surreal World ($9.99/$14.99)

Gods With Guns ($9.99/$13.83)

Aooni2 ($9.99/$10.99)

Prison Escape Simulator 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Route16 Turbo ($8.99/$10.75)

Blast Off! Summer Showdown ($8.00-/$11.03)

Jalecolle Famicom Version Rod Land ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Mai: Child of Ages - Storms of Time ($6.99/$9.65)

EggConsole Elthead PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Reioku: Ghost House ($6.23/$8.57)

Hex Park ($5.99/$9.49)

Route16 ($5.99/$7.19)

John Fox ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Mate'Morphosis ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Apocalypse? No! ($3.99/$4.99)

Ink Splash ($2.80-/$3.80-)

Anime: Fantasy Uni 3 ($2.50-/$3.50-)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Outer Wilds is 50% off (a record low) until August 21. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Lies of P: Complete Edition (€69.99/£59.99: Tuesday)

Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition (€32.99/£29.69: Wednesday)

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallaery (€29.99/£25.99: Wednesday)

Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek (€24.99/£19.99)

Big Walk (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Montabi (€18.99/£15.99)

Final Fantasy XIV (Minimum €14.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Switch

Grizzly and the Lemmings - Crazy Party (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Route16R (€25.49/£22.99)

Kynseed (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Pool Party Boys: Splash Guys (€24.90-/£22.50-)

Solitaire World - Anime Waifus (€19.99/£17.99)

Street Racing Simulator EVO: Car & Moto (€19.99/£17.99)

Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek (€19.99/£16.99)

Montabi (€18.99/£15.99)

Limbot (€14.99/£13.49)

Fixfox (€14.99/£10.25)

Task Force Ranger - Breakpoint (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Hololive Fantasy Battle (€12.99/£)

Jesus Simulator (€12.99/£10.99: Saturday)

Talespinner (€12.92/£11.59)

Max Speed (€10.99/£9.99)

Aery - Surreal World (€9.99/£9.99)

Prison Escape Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Superdog (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Route16 Turbo (€9.19/£8.29)

Gods With Guns (€8.49/£7.69)

Blast Off! Summer Showdown (€8.00-/£6.88)

Star Troopers - Combat Force (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Jalecolle Famicom Version Rod Land (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Aooni2 (€6.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Mai: Child of Ages - Storms of Time (€6.99/£6.29)

Hex Park (€5.99/£5.39)

John Fox (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Elthead PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Reioku: Ghost House (€5.29/£4.79)

Route16 (€5.29/£4.79)

Mate'Morphosis (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Apocalypse? No! (€3.99/£3.59)

Ink Splash (€2.80-/£2.50: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Lies of P: Complete Edition (¥7980)

Cotton Rock With You -Oriental Night Dreams- (¥6380)

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallaery (¥5280)

Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition (¥3850)

Montabi (¥3500)

The Witch of the Ihanashi (¥2860)

Big Walk (¥2300: Tuesday)

Final Fantasy XIV (Minimum ¥2420: Tuesday)

Switch

Pool Party Boys: Splash Guys (¥3990)

Pool Party Girls: Splash Babes (¥3990)

Montabi (¥3500)

Route16R (¥3300)

Talespinner (¥2406)

Limbot (¥2400)

Jesus Simulator (¥2099)

Hololive Fantasy Battle (¥2000)

Obakeidoro 2: Chase & Seek (¥1980)

Xtreme Traffic Racing (¥1590)

Route16 Turbo (¥1540)

Gods With Guns (¥1499)

Tamasora (¥1280)

Aery - Surreal World (¥1200)

Aooni2 (¥1200)

Hex Park (¥1100)

Cat in a Jam: City Secrets (¥999: Friday)

Jalecolle Famicom Version Rod Land (¥990)

Reioku: Ghost House (¥990)

EggConsole Elthead PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Route16 (¥814)

Blast Off! Summer Showdown (¥800)

Mate'Morphosis (¥600)

Jelly Math (¥499)

Chameleon Dummy Hunt (¥400)

Ink Splash (¥400)