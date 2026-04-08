Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct Confirms New Story And Mechanical Details

Hey, that soldier looks familiar.

The just-wrapped Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct has laid out the stakes for the Heroic Games and some of the mechanics in play.

Returning elements from prior Fire Emblem games include a Three Houses-style multi-tier class system with promotion exams, Shadows of Valentia-like dungeon exploration, and character recruitment including the ability to bribe characters as seen in Engage. Although it will be encouraged to pick a specific main character path, it will be possible to switch between the four paths during the story if desired.

Story elements were also advised, including confirmation that the game's gender-choice protagonist will come in later in the story following a plot event and the reveal of the true villain.

Nintendo Music will add some Fortune's Weave tracks including the game's main theme later today, and Nintendo Today will add a new Fire Emblem theme tomorrow. A future article in the "Ask the Developer" series from Nintendo will also be available on September 15.