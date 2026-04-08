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Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct Confirms New Story And Mechanical Details

by Donald Theriault - August 4, 2026, 10:34 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Hey, that soldier looks familiar.

The just-wrapped Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct has laid out the stakes for the Heroic Games and some of the mechanics in play.

Returning elements from prior Fire Emblem games include a Three Houses-style multi-tier class system with promotion exams, Shadows of Valentia-like dungeon exploration, and character recruitment including the ability to bribe characters as seen in Engage. Although it will be encouraged to pick a specific main character path, it will be possible to switch between the four paths during the story if desired.

Story elements were also advised, including confirmation that the game's gender-choice protagonist will come in later in the story following a plot event and the reveal of the true villain.

Nintendo Music will add some Fortune's Weave tracks including the game's main theme later today, and Nintendo Today will add a new Fire Emblem theme tomorrow. A future article in the "Ask the Developer" series from Nintendo will also be available on September 15.

Talkback

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing WriterYesterday at 12:29 pm

Wow this looks good. Haven't jumped into Fire Emblem since Awakening. Those elephants really did it for me.

Sungyohaan14 hours ago

Same here. The mix of classic Fire Emblem mechanics with dungeon exploration looks like a great balance. And yeah, those elephants were a surprisingly cool addition they definitely stood out.

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