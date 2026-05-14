HD-2D Reaches Endgame With Final Fantasy, New Dragon Quest Monsters Dated

CALL IT FINAL FANTASY XVII YOU COWARDS.

In addition to Kingdom Hearts, the Nintendo Direct featured some more Square Enix content.

For the first time, the HD-2D engine is being applied to a Final Fantasy game with Final Fantasy Resonance on October 22 for Switch 2 and the original Switch. Based on the shuttered mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (similar to how Octopath Traveller 0 was an offline version of a live service game), players will be able to summon classic Final Fantasy characters and possibly Lightning in turn-based battles.

A gameplay trailer also aired for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World - the sequel announced during the Dragon Quest 40th Anniversary stream - alongside a December 3 release date. The end of the trailer seems to indicate that the third Dragon Quest V bride Deborah may have a role in the story as well.

A brief Final Fantasy XIV trailer was shown in the sizzle reel at the end, but did not provide a more specific date than August.